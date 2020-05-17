Ivanka Trump – biography of Ivanka Trump with Voici.fr

Ivanka Trump, model, businesswoman, american, born October 30, 1981 in the district of Manhattan in New York. It is the daughter of real estate developer and billionaire american Donald Trump, and Ivana Trumpa former model home in Czechoslovakia. It follows a beautiful school, since she is a graduate of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in 2003, with a title in economics and the congratulations of the jury.

Ivanka Trump made of modeling as early as 1997, when she poses for the magazine Seventeen. In addition, she has worked for Versace, Marc Bouwer, Thierry Mugler, Tommy Hilfiger and Sassoon. She also appears on television in the show of his father, The Apprentice. It is also listed in Born richa documentary about his childhood as a pampered daughter of a billionaire and in an episode of Gossip Girlwith her husband, Jared Kushner.

It is a business woman full of success. It is closely associated with the affairs of his father within the Trump Organizationsince she takes care of the line of hotels, but it also creates its own line of luxury jewelry, Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, by partnering with a major producer of diamonds. She argues publicly with his father in his race for the presidency of the United States.

Side heart, Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner, a real estate promoter, on October 25, 2009. She has three children, Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James, born march 27, 2016