Ivanka Trump congratulates Morocco: here’s why

Ivanka Trump, during his visit to Morocco. Here in Sidi Kacem, on Friday, 8 November 2019.

Ivanka, the daughter of the u.s. president Donald Trump, congratulated Morocco for having changed the laws and advance the case of the land rights of women.

The elder daughter and senior advisor to the u.s. president at the White House comes again to congratulate Morocco.

In a tweet posted on its official account, this Friday, January 10, Ivanka Trump is pleased that Morocco has changed laws to advance the land rights of women.

“Morocco is committed to change laws to advance the land rights of women and was legally formalized these major reforms”, has tweeted the first daughter.

This is not the first time that Ivanka Trump, who holds a senior role at the White House, to rule on the question of the legacy of women in Morocco.

In August 2019, Ivanka Trump had already applauded, in a previous tweet, the legislative developments significant recorded in the kingdom in the process of a repeal of the law governing the rules of succession in Morocco.

“We applaud the moroccan government for this important step in the adoption of the amendments to the law on succession and look forward to its support for their full implementation,” she wrote at that time.