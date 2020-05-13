Ivanka Trump congratulates Morocco

The last tweet to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the u.s. president, the rights of succession in Morocco has disconcerted more than one much more than the name of a princess in a moroccan appears, that of Lalla Joumala, ambassador of Morocco to the United States.

We guess almost so that it is Princess Lalla Joumala, a daughter of Moulay Ali, a cousin of the late King Hassan II, who would have informed the daughter of Donald Trump.

But what does it mean to just tweet to Ivanka ? Hs and woman would be treated soon in the alawite kingdom on the same foot of equality, in matters of succession and inheritance ?

No, today, it is still not there, in fact, but enough progress was made for the benefit of the women of the usufruct of the land soulaliyates. Until then, in theory, the women there were absolutely no profit.

The new texts adopted on August 2, 2019 focus on three draft laws that introduce amendments in the previous laws:

*The draft law N°62.17 on the administrative authority over the communities soulaliyates and the management of their property.

*The draft law N°63.17 relating to the delimitation of administrative land communities soulaliyates.

*The draft law N°64.17 amending and supplementing the dahir n°1.69.30 of the 10 joumada I 1389 (25 July 1969) on collective lands located in the irrigation schemes.

What you must remember : Customary law morocco denies, de facto, still the moroccan women the right to inherit these lands tell soulaliyates.

Next challenge: can women be as full heirs. Why not ?