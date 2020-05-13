Ivanka Trump denounces “the supremacy white” but does not convince

On Twitter, Ivanka Trump has qualified the supremacy of white “evil that must be destroyed.” But his silence on the racist comments of his father is all the more blatant.

Ivanka Trump has already said it : she expresses her disagreements with her father in private. But, often, his public statements do not make this quiet time even more blatant. This is the case with two tweets on Sunday. “While our nation is in mourning after the loss of life senseless of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, in Ohio, and pray for the victims and their loved ones, we must rise to reject these hateful and cowardly acts of hatred, terror and violence,” she wrote, before adding : “The supremacy, as white as any other form of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed.”

White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

If the sentence Ivanka Trump is clear, it leaves aside an important part of the criticism of Donald Trump : the speech sometimes racist, of his father, which arouses some extremists -the word “invasion”, it was frequently used to denounce the mexican immigration, is the same found in the manifesto claiming responsibility for the killing of El Paso (20 deaths). What people have not failed to point out to him, sometimes with virulence. “Your father has been filmed saying that the Germans are a superior race. It signals supremacy white during his meetings. He said to members of Congress to “go back where they come from”. It employs Stephen Miller, a white supremacist. Sit down, Barbie chameleon, and stop your bullshit”, replied @bigskybabs, among others. “Your father is a racist and intolerant. And it is for a long time. Your silence then he said very, very many insults toward people of color makes you an accomplice. If you were capable of feeling shame, you have shame,” wrote the CNN journalist Soledad O’brien.

Your dad is on video claiming Germans are the superior race. He flashes the white power signal at rallies. He tells congress member to “go back to where they came from”. He employs Stephen Miller, a white supremacist. Sit the fuck down, chameleon Barbie and stop your bullshit. — Barbara (@bigskybabs) August 5, 2019

Your father is a racist and a bigot. And has been one for a long time. Your silence in the wake of his many, many slurs about people of color make you complicit in his hateful rhetoric. If you had the capacity for shame, you would be ashamed. https://t.co/QCQmjQuhoo — Soledad O’brien (@soledadobrien) August 5, 2019

A heavy silence

This same attitude had already been charged after Charlottesville, where a young woman had been killed while she was protesting against a demonstration of neo-nazis and white supremacist in this city of Virginia. In a documentary edifying realized in this occasion, a journalist from “Vice” had followed one of the leaders of the movement, Christopher Cantwell, who hoped the election of a “leader even more racist than Donald Trump,” which would not have “given her daughter to a jew” -Ivanka Trump has converted to judaism to marry him, in 2009, Jared Kushner. Donald Trump had turned his back on the racist and counter-demonstrators, ensuring that the wrongs were “two sides”, after Ivanka Trump had assured him that”there should be no place in our society for racism, the suprémacisme white and neo-nazis”.

More recently, his silence after the racist attacks made by his father in respect of four elected democrats from minorities, has earned him further criticism. But if in public, Ivanka Trump remains always faithful to the administration that bears his surname, she had the audacity Sunday, a (very moderate) political proposal : “The Congress must vote on the laws, Red Flag / Protection Extreme Risk in ALL States and increase the resources dedicated to mental health support”, she wrote, encouraging them to enact a law allowing people to alert the authorities if someone with access to weapons presents a risk of danger to himself or others.

Congress should enact the Red Flag laws/ Extreme Risk Protection Orders in EVERY state and increase resources dedicated to mental health support. https://t.co/YWgccND8dH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

A device that corresponds in all respects to the perspective of the NRA, the lobby pro-weapons in the United States, for which the basic problem is not the large amount of firearms in circulation, but some people. This legislation would have no impact on the sale of assault rifles and large quantities of ammunition, or on a check push history, demanded by the democrats. But for years, their request is in vain in the face of the refusal of the Senate to a republican majority, to vote any restrictions on the Second amendment.