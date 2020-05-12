Ivanka Trump dressed in brown from head to foot in a manufacturing plant, Apple

Ivanka Trump has made a fashion statement massive in a look camel from head to toe while she goes to her father to visit the manufacturing plant Apple in Austin.

Ivanka Trump is always at the service of the major objectives of the mode where it is located, and his last engagement was no exception.

A VISIT LIKE NO OTHER

As reported by the Daily Mail, the first daughter stole the show in a look camel from head to toe while she was with her father in Austin to visit the manufacturing plant of Apple.

Ivanka Trump speaks before the signing of the commitment of the white houses to the workers of the Americas at the community college in El Centro. | Photo: Getty Images

The senior adviser to the White House has been turning heads in one suit tan matching pants in pleated and a high round neck with. She kept a tone overall neutral with a pair of shoes are beige while keeping warm with a wool coat of color over a brisk fire.

Ivanka has waved his cup of bob blonde signature while accessoirisant with a pair of dark sunglasses and a large gold chain wholesale nodes that adorns his neck.

Introducing @Apple’s NEW Mac Pro!

“Here is the NEW Mac Pro @Apple ! Proudly made in the Usa ! “

His face was adequately masked with a look of smoked, cheeks tanned and a red lip and dark pink.

AN OUTFIT VERY ON TREND

Ivanka has accessed his Twitter account and Instagram for share the updates of the event in a clip that was shown cheering the president Trump during the presentation of the new MacBook Pro manufactured in the factory, after which he shook the hand of the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook.

“Ivanka Trump fate in camel from head to toe while she goes to Austin with his father.”

According to US News, the tour de Trump in the manufacturing plant comes after the announcement took place after Apple announced in September that it would continue to manufacture the latest generation of the Macbook Pro in Austin rather than in China.

It is not surprising that the multinational technologies has chosen to locate its factory in Austin, reports revealing that its largest campus had been built in the State. In addition, approximately 6 000 Apple employees are currently working in Austin.

Ivanka Trump speaks out on the stage at the annual summit 2019 Concordia – First day at the Grand Hyatt New York. | Photo: Getty Images

A MOM DEDICATED

On the eve of the visit to the factory of the apple, Ivanka was of service to her mom while she was spending the day with his daughter, Arabella.

She went surInstagram to give the fans a preview of the valuable time by sharing a photo the 8 year old child wearing his pajamas while making a hug to his dog, Winter.

The beautiful picture that was subtitled “love puppy” has gathered more than 70,000 “likes” in a single day and several of the comments from fans have gushed about the photo adorable. Décidémment, Ivanka Trum is, without a doubt, a goddess of fashion and elegance. The first girl reveals that her daughter hit violently in the head while playingbut it will get better.