Ivanka Trump ends his visit moroccan near Casablanca

On Friday, Ivanka Trump has continued his trip to Morocco by visiting Specialized Institute of Aeronautics and Logistics Airport, near Casablanca.

Passage to Casablanca for Ivanka Trump. Friday, for his last day of his visit to Morocco to promote the us initiative for the economic empowerment of women, she participated in a ceremony at the Congress Palace of Rabat. She has also visited the Specialized Institute of Aeronautics and Logistics Airport (ISMALA), located in Nouasseur, near the Casablanca. The daughter and adviser to the u.s. president met with the students and staff at the institute, two years after having publicly praised the release of $ 200 million per year in the United States, the destination of the ministry of Education for the development of the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A subject on which it insists, in particular, with young girls.

Thursday evening, Ivanka Trump was the guest of a dinner held at the royal Palace by princess Lalla Meryem, sister of king Mohammed VI. The two women, who were maintained from the arrival of Ivanka Trump, met on this occasion. Earlier in the day, the adviser of the us president had visited an olive grove of Sidi Kacem owned by a woman. She then returned to Rabat, where she has cruised in the medina, before you meet with the moroccan minister of foreign Affairs Saad-Eddine El Othmani and moroccan sovereign.

An attack veiled against Biden

Ivanka Trump, still reluctant to the idea of criticizing the action of the administration of his father, spoke of the investigation with a view to an impeachment which has been opened by the House of representatives after the complaint of a whistleblower. “The whistleblower is not expected to be an important part of the conversation”, she assured the agency AP, because the person in question “had no first-hand information”. The day before, his older brother Donald Trump Jr. had delivered on Twitter the name of the person alleged to be, a subject that Ivanka Trump does not find “particularly relevant outside of all the motivations”.

“Basically, since the election, this was the experience lived by our directors and our family. Instead of waiting, in less than a year, that the people could decide for itself based on its results and successes, this new effort has started”, she complaint. She has also accused Biden of being “rich” from the political career of the former vice-president, putting his own family as a counter-example… not to mention the many accusations of conflicts of interest, including those which have forced the american president to not organise the next summit of the G7 in a club Trump.