Ivanka Trump, guest star of the world Bank

Ivanka Trump (right), on Friday, at the headquarters of the world Bank in Washington, next to David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, and Ana Botin, CEO of Santander bank.

This is a surefire recipe to make the full of your conference room: invite Ivanka Trump. This is what the world Bank has made Friday afternoon in Washington in the framework of the annual meetings of the world Bank and the international monetary Fund (IMF) which are linked together for a whole week, lectures, seminars and departmental meetings.

Alongside the president of the world Bank, David Malpass, chosen six months ago by Donald Trump, of which he was a vice-minister, the president’s daughter was not there to make up the numbers. She runs the initiative W-PDG (Women’s Global Development and Prosperity), launched in February by the White House, which leads projects in 22 countries to help the 100,000 women in their life of employed or head of company. The special adviser to the White House exchanged with the president of the White House, the president and CEO of Santander Ana Botin and Goldman Sachs ‘ David Solomon in a language that is so posed and precise as that of his father can be rude and untrue. “In 75 countries, women do not have the same legal rights, property in particular, that men“, for example, has pointed to Ivanka Trump. “And in 104 countries, of the occupations are closed to women“.

The world Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander cooperate to blow the many locks that prevent women from undertaking or simply to work in developing countries. Some of these programs have helped Maheen Adamjee, founder of the network of mini-schools Dot&Line, Pakistan or Ciiru Waweru, dynamic, creative FunKidza line of furniture for children in Kenya. The two women business leaders, invited to Washington, have delivered their strong testimonies, which have finally captured the public imagination, as much as the presence of Ivanka Trump.