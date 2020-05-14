Ivanka Trump has really been pushing to strengthen the rights of women in Côte d’ivoire ?

The daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump welcomed the new measures taken following her visit to the country in April 2019.

In a tweet posted on July 10, 2019, Ivanka Trump welcomes the adoption of a new law in Côte d’ivoire, a country she visited during her first trip in Africa. “In April, during my trip, the WGDP (Women’s Global Development and Prosperity, a program to help the women she leads, ED.) and the MCC (Millennium Challenge Corportiona u.s. agency for development assistance, ED.) have been pressing for the crucial reforms aimed at advancing the legal rights of women“according to the special advisor to the chief of the White House.

In April during my trip to Ivory Coast, WGDP & MCC pushed for critical reforms to advance women’s legal rights. Today, we applaud the passage of the marriage law! A major step forward as we continue to empower 50 Million women by 2025 through #WGDP! ⬇️https://t.co/kiMN15gJsL https://t.co/lVrP9dAUBP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 10, 2019

Reforms before the visit of Trump

The daughter of the american president is not wrong when she speaks of progress for the Ivorian. But it is the government of Côte d’ivoire who had proposed a draft law in this direction at the end of march 2019, before the arrival of Ivanka Trump in Africa. The reforms concern in particular the weddingthe succession and the descent, and aim to rebalance the relations between men and women. New laws put an end to traditional practices generally unfavorable to women.

If Ivanka Trump has not initiated the changes mentioned above, it has nevertheless participated last April in the first Summit in west africa on women’s entrepreneurship in Abidjan. And it is on this occasion that it has announced an aid of two millions of dollars for the savings of women in the cocoa sector. This boost is part of the WGDP, an american program that she leads since its launch in February 2019. Which aims to promote the economic self-sufficiency of 50 million women in the world by 2025.