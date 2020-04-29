Ivanka Trump honors coffee companies NC getting a loan PPP required

Receive all the latest news on the coronavirus, and more on a daily basis in your inbox. Register here

President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump have organized an event at the White House Tuesday, inviting the owners of small businesses across the country to discuss the impact of the program of protection of pay cheques (PPP) of the Small Business Administration.

Amy Wright, owner of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shops, which currently employs 120 people with mental disabilities and developmental, has joined the president on stage to greet the financial aid “very accessible” is allocated to small private companies by the coronavirus.

THE COFFEE SHOP OF the N. C. RECEIVES A LOAN Of ECONOMY AFFAIRS THROUGH A PROGRAM OF STIMULATION

“We employ 120 people with a mental disability and developmental. For most of them, it is their first paid job, what made the decision for us to temporarily close five of our stores particularly hard, ” said Wright in the East room of the White House.

“But, thanks to the protection program, payroll checks, and to the incredible team, the 120 employees are back on the payroll today and work at home to write handwritten notes that we include with every order online and we ship.

The employee of Wright, Michael Heup, accompanied him on stage, offering words of encouragement, of comfort to a country devastated by the pandemic.

“In Bitty & Beau’s, we use the expression” not broken “- this means that me and all of my colleagues are not broken and we have a lot to offer. I know that the great country of the United States is not broke no more,” Said Heup. “So, on behalf of myself and all the employees, thank you.”

The PPP has been put in place through the law CARES – the draft law which was adopted in march and which was sent to many Americans-of-payments recovery direct of 1 200 $.

But the initial bill of $ 350 billion was quickly proven to be insufficient to meet the demand. The Congress has agreed to allocate later extra $ 250 billion to the PPP when it adopted a stimulus plan with additional 484 billion earlier this month.

Ivanka Trump, who was at the head of the recovery effort of the coronavirus of the small business administration, hailed the program aimed to give the cafe Bitty & Beau’s and other businesses in difficulty a “lifesaver during this crisis unprecedented.”

“The cafe Bitty & Beau’s represents the backbone of our economy and the heart of american business,” said the first girl to Fox News.

“Thanks to the success of the protection program, payroll checks, we could give them a lifeline at this bright light during this unprecedented crisis. It was an honor getting to know Amy and to meet her colleague, Michael, then we welcome them to the White House and share their incredible story. “