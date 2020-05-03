Ivanka Trump in a stunning green dress with her husband at the reception of Hanukkah

Ivanka Trump is wearing a beautiful green dress during the reception of the White House for Hanukkah for the year 2019.

In recent weeks, Ivanka Trump has made one of her outfits agicheuses at events, and her recent appearance was no exception.

The senior advisor to the White House, Ivanka Trump, attends a reception for Hanukkah in the East room of the White House. | Photo: Getty Images

The woman 38-year-old is back in the news

after that two videos, Twitter and a report in the Daily Mail have fact surface line. In the clips, Ivanka stood out in a green dress peacock that she rocked during a reception for Hanukkah in the White House.

Daily Mail has said that, earlier in the day, Ivanka was seen wearing a blazer with three-quarter sleeves and a matching pants as she left his house.

🙏🙏“HappyHanukkah, this has been a great day.” President Trump, First Lady Melania , Vice Chairman Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Rep.Lee Zeldin and many more celebrate Menorah lighting at the White House‼️‼️‼️🕎🕎🕎🕎✡️✡️✡️✡️🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bbg5ZzPjfP — Trump Luxembourg🇱🇺🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BrebsomClaude) December 12, 2019

??”HappyHanukkah, it was a great day.” The president Trump, the first lady Melania, vice-president Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Rep.Lee Zeldin, Rep.Lee Zeldin and many others celebrate the lighting of the Menorah at the White House‼️‼‼️️?️??????✡✡?COPY6✡️️?????????.pic.? pick.com/bbg5-ZzPjfP – Trump Luxembourg???⭐⭐?⭐⭐️⭐⭐️️️ (@BrebsomClaude) December 12, 2019

Ivanka is then changed into a green dress with long sleeves by joining the president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump at the reception.

The dress was delivered with a square neckline and a few embellishments to the shoulders. The short hair Ivanka have been smoothed with a part in the center – a look that the observers are aware of since the mother of three children, cut hair in September 2019.

“I just wanted to thank President @realDonaldTrump for all of his leadership on behalf of America. What we have seen the President accomplish over the last three years has been extraordinary.” -Jared Kushner pic.twitter.com/ZT9SGdrxqW — GOP (@GOP) December 12, 2019

The husband of Ivanka, Jared Kushner, was also at the event, who was seen wearing a wearing a navy blue suit and a blue tie clear.

The Jerusalem Post has added that while the party guests enjoyed wine, there was an orchestra of 20 musicians who were playing songs of Chanukah at the main entrance of the White House.

President Donald Trump signs a decree to fight against anti-semitism during a reception for Hanukkah in the East room of the White House | Photo: Getty Images

There was also a panel at the bar with the words :

“All the food in the event is a death knell kosher under the supervision of rabbi Levi Shemtov (Chabad.) All the meats are chassidishe shechita, prepared bishul Yisroel Mashgiach temidi. All of the breads hamozie.”

Prior to the receipt of Hanukkah, Ivanka has been spotted by the Daily Mail in the process of wearing a costume of beige with a suit pants and pleated a top with.

The author, who went to the White House, added a wool coat beige that she wore over her suit jacket to a whole earth-shattering.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump and executive vice-president of the organization Trump, arrives with her husband Jared Kushner, owner of the New York observer, at the dinner of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation at the Waldorf-Astoria | Photo: Getty Images

During this time, during the reception of Hanukkah last year, the Daily Mail has reported

as president Donald and the First Lady had displayed a rare affection of the public.

In addition to holding hands and radiate all evening long, Melania has also put his hand on the arm of her husband, when he gave a speech in front of their guests.

Related Post: Barron Trump, ado not-so-studious : his father Donald Trump and the grid in front of journalists The principal advisers of the White House Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend a reception for Hanukkah in the East room of the White House | Photo: Getty Images

The demonstration of affection of Donald and Melania would be the first one to occur for many years since they have become public figures.

Ivanka Trump is recognized for her fashion sense, but sometimes she commits faux pas. The daughter of Donald Trump has been mocked for her green dress to$ 1700 blown away by the wind in British.