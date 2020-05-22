Ivanka Trump in VRP to the economic empowerment of women in the kingdom

The girl and advisor to the president of the United States made the promotion of the program of financial empowerment of women in developing countries.

On his arrival, on November 6, 2019, at the airport of Rabat-Salé-for a three-day visit to the kingdom chérifien, the daughter and senior advisor to the u.s. president, Ivanka Trump, was entitled to a royal welcome.

Received at the foot of the plane by the sister of king Mohammed VI, princess Lalla Meryem in person, she was offered the traditional dates and milk, before being welcomed by the head of diplomacy of morocco, Nasser Bourita, and the chargé d’affaires near the United States embassy in Rabat, David Green.

Ivanka Trump arrived in Morocco and received in the pure moroccan tradition of welcome to the guests. Royal Audience expected . #Genderequality #USA #Morocco pic.twitter.com/kaEekoV5Ap — Saif-Deen (@sfdb_twt) November 6, 2019

On the menu of his visit, made public by the official agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP)the promotion of the economic development initiative of women (Women’s Global Development and Prosperity). A program that has the ambition, the financial empowerment of some 50 million women in the developing countries by 2025.

A project proudly and officially promulgated on 8 February 2019, by his father from the oval office. He had even relayed on Twitter a video in which it welcomed the event, ensuring that her success would “to achieve peace and prosperity throughout the world”.“It’s incredibly important, because we know that when there are large inequalities of gender, the probability of conflict, armed conflicts, are increasing exponentially”, she also said.

Today, it was my great honor to sign a Presidential Memorandum launching the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. #WGDP

Read more: https://t.co/qr3jevdayp pic.twitter.com/HyIPPm4Q7b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

This is according to the White House for the third international trip of Ivanka Trump for the promotion of this project, after his travels in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast for the african continent, and in Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay for Latin America.

During his stay in Morocco, councillor Donald Trump will make a tour of rural areas in Sidi Kacem, and a visit to the specialized Institute of aeronautics and port logistics (ISMALA) to Casablanca. Accompanied by Sean Cairncross, the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Account, she will be entitled to a meeting with the staff and students of the Institute.

An important qualification has, however, been reported by the moroccan site 360. “Ivanka Trump, the highly anticipated and likely to be very sought out by local media and international correspondents in Morocco, will not give any statement to the press”prevents the release of the White House quoted by the online publication.