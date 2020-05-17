Ivanka Trump is already president of the United States

A president Trump can hide another? The eldest daughter of Donald briguerait also the White House. This is what says a journalist in a forthcoming book.



Revelations that promise to be explosive. The 9th of January next, will be released Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a book that reveals behind-the-scenes of the first months of the american presidency. It is based on more than 200 interviews of Donald Trump, as well as the major players in american politics, whether inside or outside of the White House.

The book is signed by Michael Wolff, a freelance journalist. Their good sheets are already available in the Guardian, as well as in the New Yorker (who has published a short “adaptation”). Among the salient passages, we find in particular the settlement of accounts between Donald Trump and his former right hand man Steve Bannon (who would, according to Trump, “lost reason”), as well as a brief overview of the political ambitions of Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the president.

“The first woman president will be Ivanka Trump”

According to Wolff, the daughter of the president would have made a pact with her husband Jared Kushner, as to their future common policy. “Measuring the pros and cons, Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles at the White House, against the advice of almost all their acquaintances. It was a joint decision of the couple. They have made a pact between them: if one day, in the future, the opportunity presented itself, [Ivanka] would stand for the presidential election. The first woman president, ensures Ivanka, will not be Hillary Clinton, but will be well Ivanka Trump”, writes the journalist.”

What irritate Steve Bannon, when he was still an advisor to the president (he was sacked in August 2017). “No, anyway, they did not say it? Tell me that they have not said that. Oh my god,” he reportedly declared, after having taken knowledge of this pact more so secret of the couple.

Kushner’s “creeps”, Melania Trump in tears

Donald Trump would not be fooled by these interests that motivate some members of his entourage. A few months after the beginning of his presidency, the president would be rather bitter to see his son-in-law, that he calls ” creeps,” and his daughter at his side. “They would never have had to come to Washington,” he reportedly said, according to the forthcoming book.

What about Melania Trump? The rumor is confirmed by Michael Wolff: she would never have wished that her husband became president. It is as well as the night of the election of Donald Trump, “Melania was in tears, writes the journalist. It was not tears of joy.”