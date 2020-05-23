Ivanka Trump mocks India for having praised the hard trip of return of migrants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The praises of the presidential adviser on american Ivanka Trump on the return to cycling of a teen indian hundreds of miles from home attract criticism in India for their insensitivity to the plight of migrant workers impoverished who are struggling.

The girl was transported her father to the back of his bike for about a week on 1,200 km (750 miles), have indicated the two men Saturday, one of many families of migrants without a job, leaving major cities to return to their homes in other regions. of India because the closure has undermined their economies.

“Jyoti Kumari 15-year-old has carried his father wounded to their home village at the back of his bike, covering more than 1 200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the indian people and the cycling federation! “Ivanka, daughter of the american president Donald Trump, tweeted Friday night.

The federation of indian cycling, impressed by his endurance, was invited to the trials and said it could transform it into a cyclist, reported the local media.

But opposition politicians, and some commentators, in the country of 1.3 billion people, have said that the journey of desperate Jyoti to the house because of the stoppage of transport chilling was not something to celebrate.

“His poverty and his despair are glorified as if Jyoti had traveled 1 200 miles for the pleasure. The government has failed, this is not something to claironner as a ” success story “, has tweeted on Saturday, Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in response to the message of Ivanka.

The health experts say that the huge lock of the India has contributed to limiting the spread of COVID-19, but it has pushed millions of people who live their daily wage at the edge of poverty. After weeks of growing criticism and stories of difficulties, the government is now moving trains and buses to help migrants to return home.

“This is not a feat of excellence. It is a feat fueled by the despair caused by the attitude insensitive government, ” said Kanti Chidambaram, a member of the opposition, about the hard journey of the teenager in him.

The father of Jyoti, a driver of a rickshaw in northern India, stated that he could not make the bike due to an accident he had suffered months ago. Food and cash are exhausted, his daughter decided that she would take him in their village in eastern Bihar.

“Initially, I had doubts because she was only 15 years old, but I was wrong,” said Mohan Paswan to Reuters by phone. “She asked me to sit on the bike and do not take account of what people would say.”

They have survived thanks to the biscuits and the food that people have given during the stops of the indian summer boomy. Jyoti said that she was happy to have brought back his father home safely.

She refused to be drawn into the controversy about the position of Ivanka, saying, “I am very happy for the appreciation that I receive from all corners.”

