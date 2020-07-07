Ivanka Trump party away from Washington, with her husband and their children

130 000 deaths from the coronavirus in the united States, protests against racism and police violence, the elections… in the Face of the records of the burning, the Triumph of the need of a vacation. The girl and advisor to the president, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has taken advantage of the national day to relax. She is cut off from Washington and isolated in full nature, with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Saturday July 4th, hundreds of millions of Americans have celebrated the national day ! On this occasion, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children (Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, 9, 6 and 4 years) have left Washington for a more secluded spot. Safety reasons dictate, the youngest of the family has remained in the secret place. Ivanka has posted some lovely photos of this weekend.

In the program : horse riding, fishing and picnicking near water !