Ivanka Trump puts an end to the brand bearing his name

The brand of clothes and accessories from Ivanka Trump that bears his name is living his last hours. The girl and a councillor of Donald Trump announced that she was putting this activity in parentheses to concentrate on his action to Washington.

Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that it would put an end to the activities of its brand of clothing, footwear and accessories, which it had limited development to avoid a conflict of interest with his function of advisor to the White House. After having experienced a strong increase of its sales by 2016 in favor of the presidential campaign, the brand had suffered the backlash of the election of Donald Trump, several chains of stores, deciding in particular to the dereference. “After 17 months in Washington, I don’t know if I will repeat a day on this activity, but I know that until further notice, my attention is on what I’m doing here,” explained Ivanka Trump in a statement sent to AFP. “So this decision is the only right way for my team and my partners,” she added.

Launched in its current form in 2014, the brand benefited from a partnership with the group G-III Apparel Group, who manufactured and distributed the clothing and accessories. Positioned on the segment of mid-range, at affordable prices, it had a turnover of $ 47.3 million during the financial year 2016/17, which closed at the end of January 2017.

After the election of his father and his appointment as advisor to the White House, this mother of three children had retained its majority stake in the company but had been paid into a trust to minimise the risk of conflicts of interest. A recent statement of interest, dated from the end of march 2017, estimated the value of that participation to more than 50 million dollars and the revenues that it had generated over the year elapsed between one million and five million dollars. Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, several chains of stores, including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus in the United States and Hudson Bay in Canada had chosen to no longer sell items bearing the name of the daughter of the president of the United States.