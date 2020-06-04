Ivanka Trump puts his brand of clothing in the closet

Four years of glory, beauty and… a lot of money ! But it is over for the adventure clothing and shoes from Ivanka Trump. Become an advisor to the White House, the daughter of the american president announced on Tuesday that it would put an end to the activities, to which she had limited development to avoid a conflict of interest with his function.

A growth in saw-tooth

Launched in its current form in 2014, the fashion brand with the name of Ivanka benefited from a partnership with the group G-III Apparel Group, who manufactured and distributed the clothing and accessories. Its products were sold in hundreds of stores in the United States.

In 2016, driven by the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, the growth had climbed to 61 %, generating profits of $ 47.3 million. But in 2017, after the election of Donald Trump, the boom had fallen. In protest, several large retail chains ceased to distribute it.

Once appointed to Washington, the blonde look frosty had retained its majority stake in the brand, but had paid into a trust to minimise the risk of conflicts of interest.

Controversy on the conditions of manufacturing in China

P several scandals had broken out when Donald Trump called for the purchase of a nationalist, his daughter was producing its shoes and clothes in China.

P several scandals had broken out when Donald Trump called for the purchase of a nationalist, his daughter was producing its shoes and clothes in China.

A number of elected members of the Congress are regularly worried of the risk of conflicts of interest posed by the involvement of Ivanka Trump in her company. After having been alerted by the legal Commission of the House of representatives, the brand had abandoned, in 2017, in a partnership with the textile group japanese Sanei, one of the shareholders was, indirectly, the japanese government.

At the end of may 2018, the american association of anti-corruption Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew) had noted that the company Ivanka Trump was granted the registration of the mark by the China a few days before that… Donald Trump only loose the sinker on the folder of the oem telecom chinese ZTE.

An image damaged

In general, the activities of the brand abroad were closely monitored and suspected to benefit from the influence of the clan Trump.

In may 2017, three chinese activists had been arrested in China while they were investigating in factories producing shoes for the line Ivanka Trump. Detained for several weeks, they had been released at the end of June 2017.

After a time embodied the voice of reason in the clan’s Trump, it has seen its image deteriorate, criticized for its inaction and its lack of impact on the administration Trump.

The curtain falls

“After 17 months in Washington, I don’t know if I will repeat a day on this activity, but I know that until further notice, my attention is on what I’m doing here,” explained Ivanka Trump in a statement. The 18 employees of the company will be dismissed.

The decision to stop his activities "has nothing to do with the performance of the brand and is only related to the decision to Ivanka to stay in Washington until further notice," said a source close to the mark.

“Perceptions of the brand are now highly polarized and it has become a lightning rod for the protest and the boycott,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of the firm, GlobalData Retail.