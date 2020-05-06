Ivanka Trump shares a photo of her daughter Arabella, age 8, celebrating Hanukkah

Ivanka Trump went on social networks to show a pretty picture of her daughter at a kick-off to the season of Hanukkah.

When Ivanka Trump did not show his amazing sense of fashion, she devotes herself to show her children.

Yesterday, the mother of three children used to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Arabella, celebrating Chanukah as Yahoo! Lifestyle has reported.

The first girl had shared a photo of the tiny Arabella, aged 8 years, with the vice-president Mike Pence in the background, so that the celebration of Hanukkah lasted eight days.

Ivanka has légendé the post :

“Good Hanukkah! May your Holiday season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach!”

Fans have taken note of the comments of the post to recognize the beauty of Arabella, then, that they expressed their best wishes to Ivanka and her family. The business woman has become special advisor to converted to judaism before her wedding in 2009 with Jared Kushner.

Since then, she has devoted herself to respect the religious traditions and has even revealed that his family celebrated the sabbath each week.

The author of “Women Who Work”, explained that the observance of the rules of his faith allowed a closer relationship within the family.

Elite Daily has added that Ivanka has had no regrets since she joined judaism as it has even reference to it as a “juxtaposition interesting” to her education.

In its words :

“It has been such a big decision of life for me. I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that it is a juxtaposition interesting in the way I was raised also. I really find that with judaism, this creates a plane that is amazing for the connectivity family.”

Despite the joy that came with the change, the woman 38-year-old however remained away from conversations that deal with his conversion.

Nevertheless, the breath shared that Ivanka was made to appear in one of her most beautiful outfits at the recent receipt of the White House Hanukkah that she attended all the family, including her husband.

The site has also revealed that the fashion designer was excited to spend some quality time, which meant do nothing, with his family during the holidays.

This season could be synonymous with the moment where Arabella had eight years to when Page Six has been disclosed. As reported the site, Ivanka, gave his daughter a dog named Winter.

The mother horny had made on social networks to share a photo of the gift she qualified “dream come true” for her daughter.

In addition to the distinctions of the mother of three children, it has also raised several questions on the breed of the dog.

The debate was a tie, as many suggested that it was a Pomsky, which is a cross between a siberian Husky and a Pomeranian.

Ivanka Trump, who is the mother of three children, spoils a lot of her daughter Arabella in which she shares constantly the photos on its social networks. If she has shared images of a situation of happiness, this is not always the case. In September 2019, the daughter of Donald Trump had a big scare after that her daughter had hit her head while playing.