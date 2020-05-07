Ivanka Trump shares a photo souvenir in a black dress and the fans love his style

The taste of Ivanka Trump fashion never seems to go out of fashion. The president’s daughter has recently shared a photo of herself in a black gown, and the fans were quick to praise her look.

It posted on his account Instagram an old photo of it in black and white. She wore a black dress while holding a cup of coffee.

“The mood of the Friday morning”,

she légendé the photo she shared with her nearly six million followers. The photo has gathered more than 250 000 likes in just four days.

Ivanka Trump at ces 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Usa, on 7 January 2020. | Photo: Getty Images

PRAISE

For his fans and his followers, Ivanka radiates elegance and class on her photo. The post has generated a lot of compliments and praise.

“Ivanka mode contemplation beautiful”,

wrote one of the followers of the Instagram Ivanka. Others have commented on how much she was beautiful and majestic.

As soon as his name appeared on the information pages, the taste of Ivanka for the style was about her, until his arrival at the White House. As a child of the presidency, it has brought its know-how in terms of fashion up to the summit.

EVOLUTION OF STYLE

His fashion style was started in the years 90, as with the socialites of New York. It is noted under the spotlight by becoming a model, like her mother, Ivana.

Her modeling career has given him enough knowledge on what to wear in any occasion. She has worn her own style for years and years until she becomes a woman with a brilliant career, a leader of a company of jewelry and fashion.

While the problems of society, the catch, the mode of Ivanka remains topical.

“It was an honor to join the president Kovind at a magnificent banquet in honour of the visit of @POTUS and @ FLOTUS in India.” – ivankatrump | Instagram

DRESS TO IMPRESS

At the White House, she has taken over from his father, the president, Donald Trump, as a consultant. She has continued to show its elegance and flair, even under the pressure, as the reports the magazine US.

As the second eldest child of the president, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, is expected to attend several events, such as the reports Insider.

She is constantly dressed to impress, and most of his clothes are all sets of creators, including long dresses and trousers.

“Our Friday, POTUS has signed an executive decree to combat trafficking in human beings and sexual exploitation of children online. We will bring all the resources to combat this evil and to support the survivors.” – ivankatrump | Instagram

While the problems of society, the catch, the mode of Ivanka remains topical. The walls of the White House, halls of Congress and official meetings outside the county, she was sets expensive like the pro that she is.

For his visit to Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on 25 February, she donned a sherwani in white silk designed by Anita Dongre.

“Two years ago at the G20, the ?? to the sides ?? + other nations have launched We-Fi! At the pleasure of joining tomorrow, Prime minister Abe and queen Maxima for the special event of the G20 leaders on the empowerment of women in order to highlight the initiative #WGDP this administration.” – ivankatrump| Instagram

On another occasion, the senior advisor was wearing a silk dress light blue Proenza Schouler covered in red flowers with shoes red.

So that Ivanka continues to attract the attention of people on her dress, she is no stranger to controversy of a more serious. It has been criticised after having posted a greeting on father’s day with a mix of political messages.

A BEAUTIFUL GREEN DRESS

President Donald Trump signs a decree to fight against anti-semitism during a reception for Hanukkah in the East room of the White House | Photo: Getty Images

Always ready to impress its fans with its own style of dress, Ivanka Trump presented herself at the reception of Hanukkah at the White House wearing a beautiful green dress. Very stylish and elegant, the daughter of the president Trump was honored during the reception.