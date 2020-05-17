Ivanka Trump stands out for his father on migrants

The “first daughter” of the United States takes his distances with his father. On Thursday, Ivanka Trump is a proven leader of the virulent speeches on immigration and the press of the president, during a conference organized by the site, Axios, Washington, dc. The latter quickly responded by taclant his pet peeve: the general media.

See more of 2500 migrant children separated from their parents entered the United States illegally was “one of the worst moments” she experienced since her arrival at the White House, said, in a raised voice, the close advisor to Donald Trump. “I have a strong opinion on this, and I am very fiercely against the separation of families,” insisted the mother of three children. Before, however, nuanced: “The subject of immigration is extremely complex”.

“I am the daughter of an immigrant”, she continued in reference to his mother, Ivana, who grew up in what was then Czechoslovakia. “But we live in a State of law (…) and so we need to be very careful not to encourage behaviors that put children in danger.”

The voice of migrant children in tears after having been separated in the name of the policy of “zero tolerance” on immigration of Donald Trump, implementation the beginning of may, have toured the world. In the Face of the scandal, the american president was down at the end of June, claiming to have been influenced by his wife… and his daughter.

Journalists are not “the enemy of the people”

In another marked distance, Ivanka Trump has stated that they do not consider journalists as “the enemy of the people”, an expression of his father, which multiplies the battering against the media. On this point, the u.s. president was later pretended to give him reason… while condemning the passage of the general media who are guilty, according to him, the broadcasting of “Fake News” (false information).

“They asked my daughter Ivanka if the media were the enemy of the people. She correctly answered “no”, he wrote on Twitter. This is the FAKE NEWS, which represent a large part of the press, who are the enemy of the people!”.

The White House has kicked into touch on the about Ivanka on the migrants, “The president himself has stated that he did not like the idea of separated families,” responded his spokesman, Sarah Sanders, before punctuating: “We do not like the idea of letting people in our country if we don’t know who they are, where they are going and why they come.”

A moderator limited

The young mother had already firmly taken its distances with his father when the latter had announced his support for a republican candidate in the Senate, accused by women of sexual abuse when they were minors. “Child predators have their place reserved in Hell”, she declared in 2017.

But the one that was shown at the start the hopes of some democrats, wanting to believe in the moderating influence of this young new yorker to the many progressive friends – which, for a time, Chelsea Clinton – has profoundly disappointed by his silence on the controversial measures. For those who hoped to see to restrain his father, the biggest “betrayal” remains the withdrawal of the Member-States of the Paris agreement on climate, in June 2017. The only sign of their discomfort: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not present in the rose garden of the White House for this announcement. An absence is rare.

