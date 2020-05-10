Ivanka Trump still ridiculed : that blunder, which does not pass

Ivanka Trump has committed a huge mistake on his account Instagram, trying to congratulate the winner of the Nobel peace prize, Abiy Ahmed. The daughter of the much maligned president of the United States has used the social networks to congratulate the Prime minister of ethiopia, but… messed up ! Ivanka Trump has written a text that seemed honest and sincere, in which she said : “Congratulations to the Prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, the prize Noble Peace prize for his work in favor of peace and reconciliation with its neighbor, Eritrea!“

If the intention seemed to be commendable, the text was awkward, and for good reason, it is misspelled “Nobel“. In its release it noted, therefore,”Noble“and non -“Nobel“as the name of its founder, Alfred Nobel. On social networks, Ivanka Trump is, of course, found in the center of mockery the more that people have noticed that the ethiopian Prime minister is not even subscribed to it and has not replied. Maybe the buzz created by the message will attract the attention of the principal concerned…

This is not the first time thatIvanka Trump talking about it for publications clumsy on the social networks. At the beginning of the year, so that she wished to congratulate Boris Johnson, the successor of Theresa May as Prime minister of the United Kingdom, she had made a mistake deemed embarrassing by the subscribers to its account. One thing is certain, for future messages, it will re-read many times his sentences !

Credits photos : Bestimage