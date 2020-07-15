Ivanka Trump strongly criticized after the pub for these beans

Ivanka Trump, post a photo of her holding the box of beans, and then write the slogan of the company in English and in Spanish. The catch is, last week, the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, praised the Victory in a ceremony at the White House, saying that the country was “truly blessed” with him as president. And this has led to the opponents of the Trumpet to call for the boycott of the Goya products.

TWITTER – The daughter and the adviser of the us president, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has made an unusual advertising for the grains of the mark Goya on Twitter this Tuesday, July 14.

A violation of the code of federal

The support of Ivanka Trump, it seems to be an attempt to counteract this. However, the Code of federal regulations states that employees “shall not use or permit the use of his office or position within the government, or any authority associated with his public service to approve a product”, with only a few very limited exceptions.

The administration Trump has already had to deal with this code, especially in 2017, when the adviser of the president Kellyanne Conway has urged Americans to buy products from the brand Ivanka Trump. Kellyanne Conway has not been subject to any disciplinary measure known, but had received a reprimand from the ethics Office in the government, remember our brothers of the HuffPost american.

Walter Shaub, the director of the Office, had written : “The disciplinary measures used to deter violations in the future. Not to take disciplinary action against a high public official, in such circumstances, it can undermine the ethics program”.

The position of Ivanka Trump, Goya, in addition, it inspired the viewers, who have not failed in the diversion of its publication.