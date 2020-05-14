Ivanka Trump, the new face of american diplomacy crony ?

In press, north american this morning, the questions around the actual influence of Ivanka Trump.

It is very simple : it was everywhere this weekend, barely a step behind their president father, the G20 Osaka as yesterday on the dividing line between the two Koreas.

While Donald Trumop was in front of the cameras of the whole world, to this “curious appointment“with Kim Jong A, such that the calls The New YorkerIvanka was also, with her husband Jared Kuchner, between the barracks, the blue of the demilitarized zone, enjambeant proudly the line of the 38th parallel North.

This is not new, as the favourite daughter of the u.s. president plays the role of advisor very powerful in the White House… but all the same : his omnipresence in recent days on diplomatic files, as well as sensitive to the crisis of trade with the Chin and the denuclearization of North Korea, grow media such as CNN question really is : at what point did “daughter of“, previously a simple entrepreneur in the ready-to-wear became a consultant unpaid of the presidency, she was promoted to a first-rate diplomat?

Same questioning, the Washington Post who is surprised at the fact that Saturday, it is Ivanka in person, who engaged, on behalf of the White House, the debriefing video of the G-20, multiplying to the passage false not diplomatic… and ending irritate ambassadors and official advisers who shout, behind the scenes, nepotism, and wonder, suddenly, what purpose they serve.

The question Ivanka Trump is also raised by the very media-elected as a democrat to Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The new-yorker, the figure of the left Party, and social networks, is quoted by the HuffPost asking this question on his Twitter account : “Dsince when is being someone’s daughter is there a professional qualification ?”

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken hold of the subject, it is in reaction to a video posted a little earlier(see above) by the Elysee Palace : it was here, at the G20 summit, Ivanka Trump interfere, with aplomb and a healthy dose of opportunism, in a conversation between Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, Christine Lagarde of the IMF and Justin Trudeau.

If the sequence has marked the spirits, we said The Times in London, it is through this that we are surprised the glances exchanged by the leaders of the planet when they understand that the young woman is becoming in their discussion. Christine Lagarde arrives at to hide his irritation.

But it seems that it takes be : on the international scene, Ivanka Trump is now put forward by his father at the same level as the secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. We was able to check it yesterday evening on the u.s. military base in Osan in South Korea, when during his speech to the troops, the president has called on scene, his daughter and his minister hand in hand.

Donald Trump has fun with the fact that his daughter is going to him “steal the show“then he calls them to join him, so with Mike Pompeo. “What a beautiful couple !“exclaimed he,” before describing it as “beauty and the beast“.

Behind the joke, many commentators in the american press see this morning a gender dimension to the way Trump uses his daughter, in the big show in the media that has become his diplomacy.

In Hong Kong, the commemorations of the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the old countertop to the british China, were marked by violence Monday.

Loads of police against thousands of demonstrators who came once again to ask for the resignation of the first minister pro-Beijing Carrie Lam : the mobilization remains massive, we said The Guardianin particular, among young people in hong kong which do not release not the pressure, in the street, for more than a month.

The youth of Hong Kong does not want a future under the yoke of repressive mainland China, she does not want to give up the freedoms and the autonomy inherited from the british period. It is this that is at stake in these events, but reading a report of the Time Magazineone understands that today was a special dimension : it was, also, to pay tribute to three young activists who died, erected in quasi-martyrs by the crowd : three young people who in recent weeks have committed suicide by throwing a window, a balcony or the top of a shopping centre, having taken care to leave, on social networks, or on the nearest wall, messages calling to continue and amplify the mobilisation.

The least we can say is that these suicides to protest pose a significant headwind to the local press. There are roughly that the agency is committed to the pro-democracy movement, the Hong Kong Free Pressto write black on white that it is suicide. The other titles speak of “deadin”,”disappearances“: they have received instructions from the authorities, which require the silence in the media, justified by the idea that to speak of these dead volunteers would create a wave of contagion, to other youth activists suiciding by mimicry.

The case therefore creates a true dilemma in the ranks of the protesters : talking about it can be considered to be dangerous or irresponsible, but do not talk about it is considered unfair for the dead who have wanted to give this political dimension to their last gesture.

But in the meantime, the fact that the local press such as the South China Morning Post not to tell that to half-words that fuels the accusations of collusion with the power and censorship. The daily life of Singapore The Straits Times note well that Carrie Lam has promised during ceremonies birthday on Monday “to listen“the despair and the aspirations expressed by young people in Hong kong. But the newspaper also observed that a few minutes earlier the security forces have responded to protesters by “the pepper gas and batons“.