Ivanka Trump, the target of the anger

After the cancellation of the dissemination of his message of congratulations to recent graduates, Ivanka Trump denounces the “culture of the void” it would have been the victim.

A last-minute cancellation, and the wrath of the “First Daughter”. Saturday, a speech by Ivanka Trump to be circulated during the graduation ceremony of the technical university of Wichita State Thursday, however, the president of the institution has cancelled this speech. A decision that has not enjoyed the mother, daughter and advisor to the us president, who has decided to publish on the internet video recording : “Here is the message that I recorded on may 18, for the Graduates of WSU-Tech. I know that all of these talented graduates have big dreams and aspire to make the world a better place!” In a second tweet, she complained of having been, according to her a victim of the “cancel ” culture”, “culture of the void”, have been rejected because of his ideas : “The campuses of our nation should be bastions of freedom of expression. The culture of cancellation and the discrimination according to the views are the antitheses of the academic world. We listen to each other is more important than ever!”

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

In this speech to more than nine minutes, Ivanka Trump turns to these “graduates time of war”, words that evoke the pandemic Covid-19 which has more than 110,000 deaths in the United States but which have a special resonance, since two weeks, daily protests have taken place in the country to denounce the racism and police violence. The message of Ivanka Trump has been written and recorded in mid-may, several days before the death of George Floyd, but has not been updated and therefore does not include this case, which has shocked around the world, and to which the White House has not responded to the background. Donald Trump denounces daily outbursts, violent recognized at some events and calls the protesters “thugs” and “terrorists,” igniting an already tense situation for electoral reasons: in radicalizing his speech, Donald Trump is in the sole guarantor of “law and order” -“law and order”, he tweets every day for the last time.

A timeline placing the discourse of Ivanka Trump in the face of the facts

But the wrath of Ivanka Trump has not been heard: on Twitter, the hashtag #ByeIvanka has been in trend Sunday, with some users accusing him of lack of sensitivity in the spreading of his message. An organization has achieved a new editing of his speech, comparing his statements with images of protests, placing his words in the face of the facts of the last days. “Your journey to today was not without obstacles, sacrifices, determination, commitment, sweat, and probably a few tears,” she said just before a video showing the use of tear gas against protesters. “Our whole society is engaged in a national challenge to ensure the safety and well-being of its inhabitants,” says the young woman while images of police brutality against demonstrators are released, including the video of a 75 year old male pushed by police officers in Buffalo.

“In my own life, I’ve always known my greatest strides in personal after periods of discomfort and uncertainty”, do you mean Ivanka Trump say before you an extract of a newscast recalling that the Chinese government had granted to his brand of ready-to-wear several patents just before that she does not participate in an official dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the Chinese president Xi Jinping.

A few hours after he announced that Ivanka Trump speaks during the ceremony-virtual, because of the pandemic, the management of the university has declined in the face of multiple protests by students accusing the administration to Trump its response to the demonstrations, anti-racism and against police violence. The voice of Ivanka Trump could still be seen on demand, like that of some thirty other guests, but was not broadcast live during the event. “I respect and understand the reaction strongly divided on the announcement today. The university stands alongside of those who struggle against injustice and for social equity, and we are deeply proud of the diversity and of the social changes brought in by our students, our alumni, our teachers and our team,” wrote Sheree Utash, the president of the university, in the press release announcing the withdrawal of the speech. “In the light of the social justice issues highlighted by the death of George Floyd, I understand and I take on the responsibility, acknowledging that the timing of the announcement was not a proof of respect. I’m sorry, this has never been the goal and I want you to know that we heard you and as we act in response.”

Proof of the full involvement of the young woman in the administration Trump: last week, Ivanka Trump was part of the team who accompanied Donald Trump in front of the church Saint John of Washington, including the cellar, has been partially burned down during a protest. A communication operation during which us president has asked, bible in hand, in front of the religious building, and for which the district had been emptied of its peaceful protesters hit with tear gas. The output of the billionaire, a sign live in his electorate, religious and conservative hard-on secure lines has provoked the anger of his opponents, but also of the episcopal church, which is Saint John.

Officially became a “proud republican Trump”

Ivanka Trump, listed for years on the electoral register as a democrat, has a time been regarded as an influence that would be able to temper the excesses supporters and very conservative of his father. But, each situation is very tense, the young woman remained silent, refusing to go publicly against the policies of the administration to Trump even when they went against the values she was defending. Last march, she assured in an interview with the “New York Times“to be a “proud republican Trump”, a sign that the style and the ideas of the billionaire gained ascendancy over the conservative party, he failed to convince during the campaign of 2016. “I believe that it has enlarged the scope of the republican party, which is really important for me,” she said of her father, to the political, however, very clients.

Last may, she had responded on Twitter to Elon Musk that she had swallowed the “red pill” -a reference to the “Matrix” and the seal is swallowed by the hero Neo opens my eyes to the reality dystopian in which he lives, an image that became a political statement. As explained in the “Washington Post” the red pill” is a concept that distracts from the message of the 1999 film recounting the crossing of the values masculinists and the extreme right, often composites, for those who take it. What was not appreciated Lilly Wachowski, one of the co-directors of “the Matrix”, which encouraged them both to go to “fuck”.