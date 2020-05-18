Ivanka Trump, the trump card of the clan Trump

Ivanka Trump, business woman

Born October 30, 1981 in Manhattan in the State of New York, Ivanka is the daughter of Ivana Trump and Donald Trump, tycoon, billionaire real-estate, but especially a powerful politician.

Educated at the school the Chapin School, at the age of 16 years, Ivanka Trump is moving away from the schema professional and the family launches into modeling. It gets, among other things, contracts for the brands Versace, Marc Bouwer and Thierry Mugler. Studious, she continued her studies in parallel, first at the University of Georgetown, and then to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated with a degree in economics in 2004.

Ivanka started working at Forest City Enterprises, and joined the Dynamic Diamond Corporation, eventually joining the Trump Orgazination as executive Vice president of development and acquisitions. She also participates in the meeting of Papa Trump, whose political ideas raise regularly the controversy.

True business woman and strong head, Ivanka Trump turns out to be a real asset in the campaign of his father. Sweet and smart, but also very strategic, it is the face reassuring and comforting. It is also the one who tries constantly to make his father less sexist.

In the course of the campaign we have seen more and more present, and the origin of the ideas in the proposals of laws for the cause of women that Trump would not envisage himself. Despite the scandals and the revelations shock her father, Ivanka is trying by all means to regild his blazon again and again.

But if at the Trump, the work is a story of family, Ivanka didn’t stop there. She has also launched her own collection of jewelry, shoes, handbags, as well as his own fragrance !

Ivanka Trump, blogger “influenceuse”

Business woman yes, but not only ! Ivanka is also very influential on social networks, in particular on its accounts, Instagram with 843K subscribers, Twitter with 1.86 Million subscribers, and even snapchat, as it regularly hosts.

Among her posts in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Ivanka Trump sharing with his community, his daily mother of a family. We discover her husband, Jared Kushner, CEO of the weekly New York observer, in which she shares the life since 2007, and their three children : Arabella Rose Kushner Joseph Fredrick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner.