Ivanka Trump, the ubiquitous ” First Daughter “

The president of the United States spoke for a few minutes in front of the us military base in Osan, South Korea, Sunday, June 30. He chronicled his visit as short as historic in the part of north korea from the demilitarized zone that separates the two countries when it stopped for him on stage as his secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, as well as his daughter, Ivanka. “She is going to steal the show ! “has-t-he assured before you compare the couple that walked in its direction to that of Beauty and the Beast.

The 37 year old woman occupies a formal role and an unpaid advisor to the White House, as her husband, Jared Kushner. Responsible for the promotion of women through the work, she has been ubiquitous alongside his father in the last few days, to the point cause well of sarcasm.

At the G20 summit hosted by Japan in Osaka, the photographers have immortalized between the Us president and the japanese prime minister, in the course of an aside. The presidency of the French Republic has also released a video that shows trying to take part in a conversation impromptu gathering on the first outgoing minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, the director of the international monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, the prime minister of canada, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron.

Gusts of photomontages

This advisor very special, devoid of the slightest experience in foreign policy, has had the privilege to be able to then accompany the president of the United States in its displacement history on the soil of north korea, which she described as d’“incredible “. It has led to the remark nettled of the representative of the democratic party of the State of New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “This may be shocking to some, but to be a girl… does not confer any professional qualification “was it insured on his Twitter account, before the social network publishes gusts of photomontages showing the young woman in the middle of historical scenes, such as the Yalta conference, or the first man on the Moon.

This omnipresence is not new. June 16, 2015, the day of his formal entrance into politics, Donald Trump had already been introduced by his daughter. Two years later, during the first G20 meeting of the new president, in Hamburg, in Germany, the young woman had raised questions by settling in the chair briefly unoccupied his father on the occasion of a session bringing together heads of State and government.

