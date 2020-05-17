Ivanka Trump, this invitation that is open to debate

In the family Trump, the star this is it. Ivanka Trumpthe daughter adored her daddy, Donald, is in the spotlight since her early childhood. Modeling policy, for the young woman of 37 years nothing is impossible ! But it could be that everyone is not of the same opinion. Friday, 18 January, France, which chairs the g-7 in 2019 stated having proposed to the daughter of the u.s. president to become a member of the advisory council on equality of the sexes. It is the French secretary of State for Equality between men and women, Marlène Schiappa, who during a trip to Washington to openly declare that Ivanka “ represented a strong voice on gender equality “.

The choice of Ivanka Trump looks like a thumb its nose at the american president. At the last G7 in June of last year, in Canada, Donald Trump had refused to associate itself with an investment of nearly $ 3 billion for the education of women and girls in a vulnerable situation. The arrival of Ivanka is also challenged because the young woman has just been appointed adviser to the White House by his father; a father who is strongly criticised in the United States, because of its output constant (and often annoying) on the female.

No one knows yet if Ivanka Trump will accept the French proposal. But it is little to say if the request is unexpected. Among the members of the advisory board of the G7 in 2018, we could see big names from the political scene and media, as the philanthropist and the wife of the founder of Microsoft, Melinda Gates, the president of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, or the Nobel Peace prize, Malala Yousufzaï. Regardless of the few voices against this proposal, Marlène Schiappa has already met with the head of the office of Ivanka. His fights so far : maternity leave and women’s economic empowerment in the United States. A battle that the advisory council wishes to further pursue, in particular to combat discrimination against women. Then Ivanka Trump will be in Biarritz, on the 24th of August ? Case to follow.

By Anthony Verdot-Belaval

Photo credits : Kevin Dietsch/UPI/ABACA