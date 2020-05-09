Ivanka Trump visits the Kingdom

Ivanka Trump’s arrival on Wednesday 6 November, in Rabat, where she was welcomed by Princess Lalla Meryem. The visit to Morocco of Mrs Trump focuses particularly on the promotion of its economic development Initiative of women (Women’s Global Development and Prosperity).

The global Initiative development and prosperity of women (W-PDG) is a program that was supported by Ms. Ivanka Trump, with the aim to assist in the economic emancipation of 50 million women by 2025.

Ivanka Trump paid a visit to Sidi Kacem, on November 7, where she met with local women farmers. The daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump will also meet with officials moroccans in Rabat and Casablanca.

According to the White House, this is the third international trip that Ms. Trump is dedicated to the promotion of its initiative W-GDP, with movements that preceded it, particularly in Ethiopia, Côte d’ivoire, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay.