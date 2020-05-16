Ivanka Trump will not preside at the world Bank… but it will help to choose

Ivanka Trump will not be appointed as director of the world Bank. But the daughter of the american president will help to find the successor to Jim Yong Kim.

One more mission for Ivanka Trump. The daughter and adviser of the american president, who will not be appointed as director of the world Bank, contrary to what rumors have suggested, will help in contrast to find the successor to Jim Yong Kim. She will participate in discussions led by the secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and the “chief of staff” acting Mick Mulvaney, specifies the “New York Times“. “She has worked closely with the leadership of the world Bank in the past two years,” said Jessica Ditto, a spokesman for the White House to justify the place of the eldest daughter of Donald Trump in these debates.

This is the second time that an appointment of Ivanka Trump to a position at a major is officially denied. Last October, the milf said it would not replace Nikki Haley, the us ambassador to the united Nations, while her father himself had assured that it would be “the bomb” in this post. “I’ve heard a lot of names. I heard Ivanka. Would it not be good ? I think that Ivanka would be amazing, but this is not to say that I would choose. Because I would be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure that someone who is more competent in the world,” said Donald Trump.

Various alerts based on issues of ethics

Has the White House, the role of Ivanka Trump is still not clearly defined, two years after the arrival in power of his father. Presented initially as an “assistant”, she became an advisor to high-level, addressing various themes : entrepreneurship and the empowerment of women, the promotion of science education, tax reform, diplomacy, etc are All areas in which she had no previous experience before being appointed adviser. The daughter of the us president may represent the administration, on the national and international scene : it had briefly taken his father’s place at the table of the G20 in July 2017, and had traveled to Israel for the inauguration of the u.s. embassy to Jerusalem in the spring of last year and the olympic Games in South Korea.

Accused on several occasions of conflicts of interest, Ivanka Trump has closed his brand of accessories and ready-to-wear, even if it remains the owner of trademarks in China, the decisions that had alerted organizations that denounce the ethical problems. Like her father, she has not shown that the source of its income, and could even benefit, with her husband and colleague at the White House Jared Kushner, tax reform that it has helped to make it vote, as had been revealed in a survey of theAssociated Press in December last year. The real estate and their investments in various companies, they were placed in a trust blind (for the grantee is not suspected of possible conflicts of interest, editor’s Note), may well take the value thanks to this law, the main success of the year 2017 of Donald Trump.