Ivanka Trump would be good president of the United States

The industry of books-load continues to thrive under the chairmanship of Donald Trump. In the latest installment, Kushner Inc. Vicky Ward, published on Tuesday, has all the attributes of the genre: a cover, glittering hit of the three words that ring out, “Greed, Ambition, Corruption”. The publisher, St. Martin’s Press, doesn’t do nuance: “These are heirs of the worst kind ; their combination of ignorance, arrogance, and an insatiable thirst for power has caused havoc in the world and could threaten american democracy.” It is what it is.

The reign of his father on Washington brand, she believes, the beginning of a great american dynasty Gary Cohn, a former economic adviser to the president.

Ivanka Trump, 37, and her husband Jared Kushner, 38 years old, have not left the spotlight since the election of their father and father-in-law, Donald Trump. The event resulted in their conversion instant – and without preparation – to the heights of policy. She is vice-president of the Trump Organization, the head of his own line of fashion and beauty, her young boss of the real estate group family, replacing a father sentenced to jail, so here they are suddenly propelled advisers at the White House. Ivanka is is especially for women and SMES, while Jared mixes of diplomacy, justice reform and relations with the Congress.

According to Vicky Ward, a british journalist based in New York who contributes to Vanity Fairthis meteoric rise would have somewhat turned the head of the young woman. Gary Cohn, the former economic advisor to the president, have told the author: “Ivanka thinks she will be president of the United States. The reign of his father on Washington brand, she believes, the beginning of a great american dynasty”, in the lineage of Kennedy and Bush. The ex-strategist of the trumpisme, Steve Bannon, he would have said “go to be seen… you are nothing.” But she would be so spoiled child she would not have “any idea of how [fonctionnent] normal people.” She has received everything from his father, said recently, “to believe that Americans do not want to be assisted.”

$ 82 million of revenues in 2017

The president would have preferred that she be married to the star of american football Tom Brady, saying, according to Ward that Jared “is half the size of the forearm” of the quarterback. From the beginning of the presidency, it would have intimated to the secretary of State then, Rex Tillerson, him “leaving Mexico” and declared: “I want Israel.” Uploaded by Trump to resolve the israeli-palestinian conflict, Kushner would have devised a convoluted plan for accommodating economic and territorial involving five countries; but not requiring any concessions to the jewish State. Jordan would give a piece of its territory to the Palestinians, obtaining in exchange an equivalent surface of saudi Arabia, which would become two islands in the Red sea, transferred to the administration of Egypt in the 1950s…

Correct all the errors would be useless and would take too much time. Abbe Lowell, the lawyer for Jared Kushner

The accusation of nepotism hanging over this family since the first day. The couple “Javanka”, as it is known in Washington, has had to forgo any pay to escape a law adopted after the Kennedy prohibiting the president from appointing his relatives. This has not prevented Jared and Ivanka pocketing $ 82 million in revenue in 2017, according to their own financial statements. The confusion of roles which constantly feeds the suspicion: Kushner had made a very bad deal in buying a skyscraper on 5th avenue in 2007, for the record price of $ 1.8 billion, just before the collapse of the market. Last year, Qatar came opportunely to his rescue, at a time when the Emirate asked for help from Washington in the face of the blockade of the Gulf monarchies…

Beyond these ambiguities already documented in the press, the book Vicky Ward shines more by its insinuations that his revelations. The reporter claims to have interviewed “220 sources”, but it does cite virtually no, allowing the counsel of Kushner to denounce “a work of fiction”, “completely false”. “Correct all of the errors would be useless and would take too much time,” says Abbe Lowell. Ward writes, for example, that Ivanka may lose the softness of his voice in some negotiations, becoming “cold and threatening, according to someone who have been reported these conversations” (sic). In a severe criticism, the public radio, NPR reduces the credibility of this investigative work, to “what would a vague allegation confirmed by a single source-partisan”.