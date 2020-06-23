“I’ve seen ‘Portrait of the girl on fire’ four times”

In his choice of roles, and within his own production company, Charlize Theron promotes a look that is inclusive and ethics on the world, confirmed today The Old Guard on Netflix. Meeting with an actress-producer who, within the hollywood system, wants to change that.

Interview Charlize Theron is an experience to say the least, intense. The first time was in Berlin, for Atomic Blonde. World, according forces, it was by telephone that we’re talking this time, for The Old Guarda movie with Netflix in which she embodies, the hair short and dyed brown, the head of a gang of vigilante·eras immortal·the (released July 10). This chance to be able to talk with her again to shade, however a slight apprehension : the authority that she exudes, the strength, the density, and the intelligence which emanate from his word bully them a little.

Unfathomable, the actress will in a first time to an interpretation of the ideology of his work, as at our first interview. His work speaks for itself. In his filmography, which now covers three decades, there are multiple breaks. The most obvious is the first film in which she participated as actress and producer : Monster Patty Jenkins (2003), a role that earned him an Oscar for best actress. She embodies a woman who is a prostitute, says “fuck” at all-goes, falls in love with a woman and becomes a killer of men series.

A story that reminds me of a novel, in French, released ten years earlier and brought to the screen three years earlier, Fuck me Virginie Despentes (1994). There are a few Despentes in Theron. They share a feminism of the primitive, unbridled, brute force, sweat, blood, and flesh. But there’s also a bit of Delphine Seyrig in the american actress.

Although his films are not always at the height of their political project, it has been held since Mad Max : Fury Road (2015), another pivot in his career, on a track, a rut, a trench that size in the patriarchate a new place for the women on the screen. And as the French actress, she has extended her business ideological beyond her work as an actress.

The titles and subjects of the works in which it has engaged its production company are unequivocal : Monster, Brain on Fire (film centered on a journalist suffering from psychiatric disorder), Atomic Blonde (action film feminist), Girlboss (series Netflix on a young entrepreneur), Mindhunter (series on serial killers), Private War (biopic about the war reporter Marie Colvin), and now The Old Guard. These titles are in addition to the feminist films in which it played without the produce, as Scandal (2019).

There are at Charlize Theron and political thought at work, feminism eminently combative, an artistic project that, while folding inside the industry, looks at the world not as it is but as it should be. Encounter with an icon of feminism in contemporary.

At what point did you decided to play and produce The Old Guard?

Charlize Theron — It was during the second week of filming Scandal . My agent sent me the graphic novel which the movie is adaptation. Usually, I don’t launch anything new when I have a project in progress, but the graphic novel I was caught up. It was both hyper-efficient and the magnitude of the emotion displayed by his characters, I immediately liked it. So I decided to join the project, and Netflix has purchased the broadcast rights.

You play here a role of a warrior immortal. And you had one day declared that the thing you were most proud of in your career was your life. Why ?

I am passionate about my job. The worst thing that could happen to me is not being able to exercise it. I’ve already faced 19 years old when I had to put an end to my dancing career and give up a passion very powerful. This traumatic experience marked me and I decided that never again I would do it this. I was looking for an activity that can substitute for the dance and I found the game, and then the production, which are activities that feed me enough of a creative point of view.

In the film, your character says : “We all have a role to play.” Do you also see this ?

Yes, I think we all·your value, that we all have a role to play in society. It is sometimes difficult to find, confront, but we all∙your responsibility. It is very clearly a film about the sense that one can give to his existence.

What would be your role, as an actress and a producer ?

I am naturally inclined to explore the human condition as true and fair as possible. I want to find stories that speak to the spectator∙zon, that generate empathy, humanity, but also show our weaknesses, and bear witness to our right to make mistakes. And I also want my films to reflect the world in which we live today.

The Old Guardis exactly remarkable for its diversity. This is not so often that we see an action film carried by a quartet consisting of a leading female character assisted by a character of a young black woman and a homosexual couple, and all of this without that this at no time is the subject of the film.

Yes, this diversity is very important to me. I want to put in place both in front of and behind the camera. There was the same diversity in gender, origin and sexual orientation in all departments. When we shot in Morocco, it was also important for me to hire a technician∙nes local∙ales. My production company, Denver and Delilah Productions, wants to get involved in projects with a certain sense of ethics and we want to do by being consistent∙es at each stage of the making of the film.