Ivy Park : Beyonce and braids buzz

Theme Park. Take a account of Instagram with 135 million subscribers, six posts, is a date (January 18, 2020), a picture of shock, and you get the drop of the week : Beyoncé has just announced the return of its signature Ivy Park and a new collaboration with Adidas. In the collection, jewelry thug (chain ankle, grillz, rings, B. O. logo…) and sneakers. With his wig extra-long beads-forming a banner “Ivy Park”, and his fingernails licked it, Queen Bey is more effective than a press release the official press agency. The art of attracting attention.

On the same subject



Unisex. Despite a body tanga bordeaux, who benefit dramatically its size and her buttocks as the only garment revealed, Beyoncé promises a line of gender-neutral : “I wanted to draw a collection unisex because I have seen so many men wear Ivy Park. The way they have adopted the brand has been an unexpected gift. I love the clothes that break the so-called codes of fashion.” This hand stretched out towards the male race is a strong gesture to one of the heads of file of the “girl power”. Inclusiveness, a new stage of feminism in pop ?

Hyper competition. This return in great pomp on the market of the sape is also a way for Beyoncé to regain his throne. Because it is she who, as of 2015, had made the first eye to all body types and skin colors with its brand. Lined by Rihanna which, to cosmetics, to lingerie and now to the luxury thanks to its partnership with LVMH, fate now has six mini-collections of high-end year, Queen Bey took the party from squatting the niche in sportswear sexy for all. It takes a subscription to the room ?

————————————

Also read :

Beyoncé celebrates the sport with her collection of Ivy Park

Beyoncé is teaming up with Adidas to revive its brand sportswear Ivy Park