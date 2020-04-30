J. Balvin on the point of working again with Justin Bieber ? (video) – Latina

While J. Balvin has caused a sensation on stage for a song, the 2 last February in Miami, to ignite the mid-time of the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopezthe interpreter of Mi Gente unveiled last November, his new single, called Blanco. In the process, he has lifted the veil on another piece, bearing also the name of a color : Morado (purple in Spanish, editor’s note), and then a third baptized Rojo. Then very quickly, we learned that the upcoming release of the star would be called Colores.

Prepared by J. Balvin and Justin Bieber ?

And if the artist has achieved the feat of becoming the second singer to be the most watched on YouTube in 2019, he may well repeat the experience this year. In effect, J. Balvin just preview this Thursday, February 27, in the streets of Miami Florida, alongside Justin Bieber. Big surprise : the two men were simply in the process of turning a new clip ! The canadian singer-25-year-old was driving a convertible while J. Balvin was on the passenger seat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u24uig-ZtAA

According to the american website TMZtheir future song, it would be called The Bomba and could become the song of the summer of 2020, almost 5 years after remix Sorry 2015. Case to follow…