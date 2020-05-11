J Balvin released the hit ” bloody “Rojo” – What’s up J Balvin

J Balvin continues the promotion of his upcoming album “Colores”, available from the 20th of march next. After having presented “Blanco” (“White” in French), “Morado” (“Purple”), he has unveiled a third single called “Rojo” or “Red” in French.

The singer has also unveiled the clip that accompanies the single. In this video, we find Balvin who is on the phone when he is driving to go see her child, who has just been born at the hospital. He died in a car accident but returns as a “ghost” is stained with blood. He remains close to his people and through his spirit, and even attends meetings of his wife with other men.

“I help my wife find the right guy. It is to be open and not selfish.“had explained J Balvin in a post on Instagram.

J Balvin at the top

Since the huge success of “Mi Gente” was released in 2017, J Balvin and his music score in the world. The artist has managed the feat of becoming the second singer to be the most watched on YouTube, in 2019. It may well break everything again this year with his new album “Colores”.

Evidence of its booming success: the singer of reggaeton has recently set fire to the half-time of the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with Jennifer Lopez.