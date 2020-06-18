J Balvin reveals an animation clip for “Blue” – What Does J Balvin

J Balvin continues the operation from his latest album called “Colors” with the launch of a new short animated clip of the song “Blue”. This time, the famous singer has opted for 3D animation.

Performed by Colin Tilley, the video shows the artist in the guise of a cartoon character with his beloved dog, a broken heart and in search of true love.

“The clip of Blue is one of the ideas, and the most ridiculous that I probably had as explained by the director in the columns of the Billboard. J Balvin stared at me for a FaceTime with the serious face and said to me: “I love it”. This is one of those ideas that you can hate seriously, either love. (…) It is also the feeling you get from the color, because when we hear music, see colors, feel a color, and that is the beauty of the music. Make them feel something.”