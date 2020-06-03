J. Balvin signs a new collection with Guess

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. Related Post: Jennifer Lawrence : new couple ? The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. Related Post: soon a collection of strings with Tommy Hilfiger ? The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.

In march 2020, a few weeks after lighting up the half-time of the superbowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin sticking out his 7th studio album. In this new opus soberly entitled Colores, each title bears the name of a color in Spanish, the mother tongue of the singer – and beautiful featurings including DJ Snake, and Diplo. And it is this world up in colours that can be found in the second collaboration between the singer colombian reggaeton and the label, Guess. Bobs, socks, shirts, pants, jackets, shorts and dresses in the spirit of california are available for men, women and children. The collection is full of the color block, the printed tie-dye stripes and a pattern composed of the logo Guess reworked and offered in red, blue, yellow, green and purple vibrating. Related Post: Zooey and Emily Deschanel Mary-Kate Olsen and Elizabeth Olsen... These sisters who have both managed The collection Colores J. Balvin and Guess will be available in store and on guess.com.