J Balvin: “The colors are as incredible vibrations” – What’s up J Balvin

J Balvin see life in colors. The star of raggaeton has released his new album “Colores”, the 20 march last and made dancing the entire planet in spite of the health crisis. “I am super stoked that the album has been out. It is amazing to see the return of the people, while the current situation is not optimal. (…) I am extremely grateful to the people who have enjoyed this album.“

It was important for the singer to showcase the theme of color in his latest opus. He has released the singles “Blanco”, “Morado”, or “Rojo”. “For me, the colors are as incredible vibrations. I love to see people wear the color, it says a lot of their personality.“reveals J Balvin for NRJ.

J Balvin reveals his collaborations preferred

J Balvin has hardcover with DJ Snake on the hit “Loco-Contigo”, last year. This collaboration with the producer seemed to be to him the obvious : “I met DJ Snake of the Festival ‘Ultra Music’, Miami. He invited me to his show and I sang ‘Mi Gente’. It was three years ago, I think. We became friends after that. I love it, it is super. It is a sincere man and really honest. (…) I am always willing to work with him. I love it.“, tells the story of J Balvin.

The singer, who is accustomed to collaborations with other artists and has a hard time choosing her duet favorite and we made by the same occasion a revelation about one of his future hits ! “It’s hard to tell if I have a duo preferred because each collaboration provides a different relationship. But I think that will happen soon with Justin Bieber will you please.”