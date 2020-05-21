J Balvin: what does he think during his confinement? – What’s Up J Balvin

In confinement period, everyone is trying to be entertained and to stay positive. Sports, craft activities, cooking recipes… many solutions are available to everyone. For J Balvin, it is a new mode of life he has begun. Every morning, the artist rises early in order to have the time to do sports and especially to his meditation session. A way for him to awaken his spirit and “to stay calm and relaxed”.

Another solution to kill boredom, according to the interpreter of “Rojo”, there is nothing better than Instagram. “I post pictures, videos. But I like to look at the other accounts”. Other hobby, making music. The one who has just released her new album “Colores” is always looking for inspiration… Look at the rest of the ConfinHead of J Balvin with NRJ!