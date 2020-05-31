J. Cole, Dr. Dre, Drake, Rihanna, Killer Mike react

The death of George Floyd continues to shake the United States.

It often takes a tragedy to unite people. In the United States, the death of George Floyd was killed by the police in Minneapolis has ressoudé the links of the stars of hip-hop, but also with the rest of the population. Immediately, all of which are worn in support of the protesters took to the streets to denounce police violence and seek justice for George Floyd. Already yesterday, Eminem, Beyoncé, Snoop, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T and others came in support of the “thugs” accused by Trump to destabilize society. They are still very numerous today to put their fame at the service of the cause.

J. Cole joined the procession of demonstrators down in the street in Fayetteville, North Carolina, his native city, which was also that of George Floyd. In the company of basketball player Dennis Smith, Jr, he walked in the direction of the commissioner of the city in memory of George Floyd.