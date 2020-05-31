J. Cole, Dr. Dre, Drake, Rihanna, Killer Mike react

The death of George Floyd continues to shake the United States.
It often takes a tragedy to unite people. In the United States, the death of George Floyd was killed by the police in Minneapolis has ressoudé the links of the stars of hip-hop, but also with the rest of the population. Immediately, all of which are worn in support of the protesters took to the streets to denounce police violence and seek justice for George Floyd. Already yesterday, Eminem, Beyoncé, Snoop, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T and others came in support of the “thugs” accused by Trump to destabilize society. They are still very numerous today to put their fame at the service of the cause.
J. Cole joined the procession of demonstrators down in the street in Fayetteville, North Carolina, his native city, which was also that of George Floyd. In the company of basketball player Dennis Smith, Jr, he walked in the direction of the commissioner of the city in memory of George Floyd.
Rihanna has shared her anger on Instagram.
“In recent days, the magnitude of the devastation, the anger, the sadness I felt was overwhelming ! Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day takes a heavy place in my heart.”
It is also addressed without detour the police officer assassin before put into perspective the consequences of the murder and its injustice.
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd”s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over year ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit result for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
Drake, for his part, has shared a poem powerful of Assata Shakur in order to honor the memory of George Floyd.
Dr. Dre, guest of the final episode of Lil Wayne “Young Money Radio”, is also expressed on the death of George Floyd.
“This situation hurts me in the heart. It is as if this cop had put his knee on all our necks, we the black men. It is extremely painful because it continues.”
But he also hoped that this tragedy could mark a turning point, and not to be in vain.
“What do you do to ensure that this stops ? It’s weird but you really get the feeling that something is going to happen now, at least make it so that we can talk about it to stop it ! I think it may be this time because I have seen whites protest, which is a good thing. Any human being should see this and say : ‘F ** k this’. Too much is too much.”
Eminem, who has already asked his audience to denounce the police brutality, supported the rapper Killer Mike author of a remarkable speech and noted during a press conference with the mayor of Atlanta, asking the protesters not to destroy their own city.
Killer Mike, who is part of the group Run The Jewels with El-P, will also provide the album of the group free of charge to those who want to bring a bit of happiness and joy in this difficult period.