J. J. Abrams is going to produce several series for HBO Max

Last September, WarnerMedia has entered into an agreement with the director / producer / actor J. J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot. With the imminent release of HBO’s Max, a new platform for streaming video, the next month in the United States, this agreement was of good omen for the content that will be found and ensures certain success to come. Today, we know a little bit more…

A DC series for J. J. Abrams

The first series, which arises out of this agreement between WarnerMedia and the production company of J. J. Abrams, this is a series from the DC universe with the League of Darkness (or the Justice League Dark in the original version), which is in charge of situations, ” occult “, hardly manageable by the members of the League of Vigilantes classic. In DC’s comic books, John Constantine is in the lead, with Mrs. Xaandu, Deadman, Shade the Changing Man and Zatanna, each having a close relationship with darkness. But for the moment, we do know a few things about this series, not even the characters brought to the screen. However, this does not prevent us to rejoice as HBO, Max is interested in the group master in the occult sciences. This is the second DC series expected on HBO Max, as we learned several months ago the production of a series devoted to the hero Green Lantern !

Bad Robot will produce two other series

But the contract between the production company of J. J. Abrams and WarnerMedia does not stop there ! In fact, J. J. Abrams should also produce a series based on the novel of Shining Stephen King, entitled Overlook. We discover untold stories about the Overlook Hotel, the haunted hotel that one discovers in Shining. Finally, J. J. Abrams will produce the series Duster in which the plot takes place in the 70s when that explores the life of a driver for a criminal organization. In the scenario, we find LaToya Morgan, who is working on The Walking Dead or Shameless.

In short, what promise for the success of the platform HBO Max which will be released next month !

