J. K. Rowling accused of transphobia : the agency loses four authors !

Nothing goes to J. K. Rowling, the novelist to whom we owe Harry Potter. Accused of transphobia by very clumsy, she fell for Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, while putting a part of their readers in the back. Since then, it is in the agencies with which she works as the controversy continues…

As has been said in the british press, of June 22, four authors saying to members of the LGBT community+ under contract with the agency, the Blair Partnership, which closed the door in protest against the statements of her sister, J. K Rowling, signed in the same agency : Fox Fisher, Drew Davies, Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir (he said the pel’s fishing Owl), and a fourth author, who wished to remain anonymous. In a press release that justifies their approach. “This decision was not taken lightly and we are sad and disappointed to get there. After the declarations of J. K. Rowling in which transgender people, we have been in contact with the agency to make a proposal to reaffirm its intransigence on human rights and equality. After our conversations, we felt that she was unable to participate in an action that are appropriate and significant [ils voulaient notamment sensibiliser l’ensemble des auteurs de l’agence aux questions trans, NDLR]”, they wrote.

A spokesman for Blair Partnership has responded to these outputs, entrusting himself to the Guardian. “It is our mission as an agency, to support all of our clients and their freedoms and we do not comment on their individual opinions“he reported, adding, however, that the agency could be proud of the diversity of its authors. “Freedom of expression can only be assured when the structural inequalities that prevent equal opportunities for under-represented categories are challenged and changed“, added the authors, who resigned.

According to the web site Stubbornspecializing in LGBT issues, an approach that is more or less similar to it, is published by Hachette. Some employees refuse to work on the next novels of J. K. Rowling.