J. K. Rowling : Emma Watson condemns their remarks about transgenderism

It is a controversy that is still going strong. A couple of days ago, J. K. Rowling has been accused by the Canvas of transphobia tweet after the controversy. In the Face of criticism, the novelist had quickly tried to justify himself : “I respect the right of every trans person to live an authentic and comfortable. I want to walk with you if you were a victim of discrimination because of her transsexuality. At the same time, my life has been marked by the fact of being a woman. I don’t think that this is unpleasant to say the least. If the sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If the sex is not real, the lived reality of women in the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but to erase the concept of sex takes away the ability of many to speak of their lives significantly. This is not hatred to speak the truth.” And if J. K. Rowling tried to apologize again a couple of hours ago, in a long text, which you have been a victim in the past of domestic violence and sexual assault, Emma Watson took a stand against J. K. Rowling.

Emma Watson takes a stand

While Daniel Radcliffe made use of the word on the 9th of June, to condemn the comments of the author of the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson, who has played Hermione Granger in the film, has also taken a position. This Wednesday, June 10, the actress stated on Twitter : “trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without having to be constantly challenged or they are told that they are not who they say they are. I want my followers are trans to know that me and many people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are”. Emma Watson was invited to his fans to give to two charities, and also requested a good month of pride to all of them.

By Alexia Felix