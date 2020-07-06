J. K. Rowling : new controversy after tweets about the transgender community

With the saga of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling has a dream for millions of readers around the world. But in recent times, the british author is not an example to many people. After a first controversy a couple of years ago, the star has again been criticized by the tweets transphobic. Although she tried to explain her about it and apologized, J. K. Rowling has even more angered the community for being trans, but not only. Several actors from the saga Harry Potter, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have denounced the ” about the mother of the boy wizard.

J. K. Rowling is considered that the hormonal treatments on Twitter

This Sunday, 5 July, J. K. Rowling has published a new series of messages on Twitter, after being accused of having “like” a tweet that suggests that people who take treatments for mental illness were “lazy“. “I ignored the tweets that I have been assigned and are retweeted widely. I ignored porn twitter to the children who have sent me the drawings. I ignored the death threats and threats of rape. I’m not going to ignore“wrote the author about this so-called message. “When you lie about what I believe in regard to the treatment of mental illness and that you are misrepresenting the points of view of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you are going too far“she posted, noting that she had also suffered from mental health problems such as depression or anxiety.

But J. K. Rowling also discusses the danger that a transition can be and has been criticized by hormonal treatments. “Many health professionals are concerned that young people who have concerns such as these are pushed to the hormones and surgeries that may not be of interest to you. A lot of people, myself included, I think we can see a new type of conversion therapy for gay youth that one leads to a path of medicalization that is going to last his whole life, and that could lead to a loss of fertility or even the sexual functions. As I have already said, the transition can be a solution for some. For others, this is not the case, please check the testimonies of people who cancel their transition. The long-term risks of hormones for the sex change, has been followed by a long period of time. These side effects are often minimized or denied by the trans activists“that is published in a series of tweets.