J. K. Rowling told Alan Rickman the secret to Snape to prevent her from leaving the franchise

Alan Rickman had serious doubts about Harry Potter after only two films in the hit franchise. In an interview unearthed, Rickman has compared his character to a “costume immutable” and intimated that he was on the point of resigning when J. K. Rowling told him a secret on Rogue that has all changed. Here’s how Rowling has convinced Rickman to stay with Snape until the end.

Alan Rickman at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – Part 2” | Ian Gavan / .)

Rickman was going to say that it stopped on “Harry Potter”

Rickman’s portrayal of professor Severus Snape in the eight movies

in the franchise Harry Potter. But after appearing as Snape in Harry

Potter and the Chamber of secrets, Rickman had doubts as to the

future.

At the time, Rowling had published the first four books of the series and nobody knew that Rogue was more than an antagonist for Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson).

Believing that his character was nothing more than a “costume immutable”, Rickman admitted that he needed persuasion to continue to play Snape. During an interview with Empire, Rickman has revealed that Rowling had given him a “little hint” about the future of Snape, who had convinced him that there was more in the character than what appeared to the eye.

IN RELATION TO: J. K. Rowling remembers the actor Severus Snape Alan Rickman in an emotional message Tweet

“Three children have become adults since a phone call with Jo Rowling, containing one small clue, persuaded me that there was more to Rogue than a costume immutable, and that even if only three books were out at that time, it was the story solid but delicate in the hands of the safest. It is an ancient need to tell stories. But the story needs a great storyteller. Thank you for all of that, Jo, ” said Rickman.

Rickman, who passed away in 2016, then played the character

until the very last film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly

Hallows – Part 2. While Rickman has never revealed that Rowling told him, the

The author explained to the fans what had convinced him to stay with the franchise.

That is what Rowling told Rickman?

In the last film of the franchise Harry Potter, fans have learned that Rogue was a double agent and actually helps Harry, Hermione and Ron all the time. He not only acted on the orders of Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), but he was also madly in love with Harry’s mother, Lily, that is why he wanted to help Harry in the first place.

When Dumbledore discovered the love of Snape for Lily, he asked:

“After all this time?” to which Snape replied, ” Always. “

This has been presented in the book as well as the adaptation of the movie, even if fans were

not aware until they are released.

After the death of Rickman, Rowling went on Twitter and revealed exactly what she had said to the actor of the play to Snape. Rowling shared that she had spoken to him of the love of Snape for Lily and the meaning of the word “always”.

“I said to Alan, who is hiding behind the word” still “, she wrote.

Rickman died in early 2016 after a short battle

with a cancer of the pancreas. His last two movies were Eye in the Sky and Alice

On the other side of the mirror. After his death, fans have erected a memorial in his

memory to the station of King’s Cross near the panel 9 3/4.

The author of the “Harry Potter” reveals the origins of the name of Snape

While fans know what Rowling told Rickman that kept it in the

franchisee, she recently revealed how she had found the name of his character.

Most fans have theorized that Rowling has developed the first name of Snape from the latin

word severe, which means harsh.

It turns out that Rowling was inspired by something completely random when she came up with the name Snape. Speaking on Twitter, Rowling has recently revealed that his inspiration for the character of Rickman came from a road sign it passed frequently when she wrote the first novel.

IN RELATION TO: J. K. Rowling reveals the true “birthplace” of Harry Potter – Why fans are shocked

“Alert to the inspiration of Harry Potter: I spent each day in front of this panel by going to work when I lived in Clapham “, she said. “Much later – after the publication – I have reviewed the area and I suddenly realized that it was the reason for” Severus “, I had jumped into the head while thinking of a first name for Rogue.”

Rowling has posted a picture of the road sign with the message. The image clearly shows the name, Severus Road, which explains where she came up with the character. Although we know how the author of Harry Potter has invented the name of Rogue, we do not know the origin of the family name of the character.