J. K. Rowling was boycotted in his house of the publication of

The Ickabog it will be published in the month of November ? The arm of iron is involved in the publishing house Hachette in London, where a group of employees of the department of youth has declined to work on the preparation of the next novel by J. K. Rowling, available free in digital version by the author during childbirth. An important question, because, for the record, the saga of the Harry Potter represents 500 million copies sold around the planet. To 54 years, J. K. Rowling is the author of the best-paid in the world, according to the filing Forbeswith a fortune estimated at more than 96 billion euros in 2020.

The morgue employees of Hachette in the Uk is part of a tweet’s ironic that the novelist of Edinburgh, in the answer to the title of an article on ” the people who have their rules.” “I’m sure there was a word for these people. Someone to help me. Wumben ? Wimpund ? Woomud ? “(in reference to the word of the women, women in English). Enough to cause a veritable tsunami of responses from people who feel offended and accusing Rowling of transphobia.

Rowling has attracted the ire of some internet users, including the LGBT community, who were reminded that men, transgender people could have their rules and that transsexual women are not. Wrapped in the controversy, the writer has been replicated by a long rostrum with a revelation : “I survived domestic violence and sexual assault. “The events experienced during his first marriage, the painful memory, which, according to him, explain his relationship with the issue of gender.

But nothing seems to stop the cabal. The Actor and comedian Daniel Radcliffe, the incarnation of Harry Potter to the screen, the creature, even Rowling, has spoken in favor of the LGBT community, through a forum published on a blog.

Soon followed by taking a position in favor of the rights of transgender people, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively (Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley). The Guardian believes his side, along with the reinforcement of the sociologists, that this fight in the universe of the little magician would be the manifestation of a generational change.

The answer of Hachette in the uk did not wait. In a press release, picked up by The Independentthe house said : “The freedom of expression is the cornerstone of the edition. We believe that everyone has the right to express their own thoughts and beliefs. This is why we do not comment on never the personal opinions of our authors and we respect the right of our employees to have a different opinion.

Never give work to our employees about a book in which you found the content disturbing for personal reasons, but we must make a distinction between this and the refusal to work in a book because they disagree with the point of view of an author outside of their writing, which is contrary to our belief in freedom of expression. “Hachette will definitely publish the book. A limit censorship, as for Memories of Woody Allen. But for how long ?

