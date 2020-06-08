J. K. Simmons could return to his role as J. J. Jameson in the MCU !

Fans of Marvel are well aware of the actor J. K. Simmons, who played the famous J. Jonah Jameson in the trilogy Spider-Man Sam Raimi between 2002 and 2007. The latter, moreover, had been excited to find in the scene post-credits of the film Spider-Man: Far From Home twelve years later. And the good news is, the actor could resume his role in at least two other films Spider-Man!

The return of J. K. Simmons in the role of J. Jonah Jameson

It is perfect in the role of the bubbly director of the newspaper the Daily Bugle in the Marvel universe, but especially in comics and movies Spider-Man, which he regards as a usurper. Therefore, we can understand the joy of the fans during the occasional appearance (and non-credited) from J. K. Simmons at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home in the last year. In a surprise appearance that opens the door to a major interrogative: are we going to find the actor J. K. Simmons in the coming movies Spider-Man? It is well likely. In fact, during an interview with PeopleTV the actor – who has also starred in the excellent Whiplash – he confided that his contract with the MCU did not stop that at a movie…

“When we signed for the first film, has signed a contract to do two other films also. A contract is one way in which I am engaged to appear in these upcoming films, but the studio is not necessarily forced to use my characters in future films. It’s great to have this opportunity as things evolve and it becomes a legacy of the previous versions. “

So, this means that J. K. Simmons could actually resume his role as J. Jonah Jameson in at least two other films… On the condition that Marvel studios decide to use it again its character. Nothing is quite certain, therefore, but it’s still rather good news for fans of Marvel!