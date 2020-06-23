J. K. Simmons has already taken his suit to Jonah Jameson

J. K. Simmons has resumed his cigar, his moustache, and his hatred of the weaver…

In the post-credits scene Spider-Man : Far From Home (2019), JK Simmons took on the role of Jonah Jameson, who had already played in the saga of Spider-Man made by Sam Raimi (2002-2004-2007). By the way, a big mess will not hurt the timeline of the spider-man cinematic universe (and the MCU, now that weaver is back home), but let’s move on…

Marvel : J. K. Simmons might play again Jonah Jameson in several Spider-Man movies



Today’s podcast siriusxm.com who has interviewed the actor, he reveals that he has already put in a box of a new scene under the features of the DDD. In all probability (as the filming of Spider-Man 3 has not yet begun), that would be the movie, However likely or less likely that the Venom of the 2 : Be the Butcher.

It is well known that the first is hanging from the branches to the MCU through the presence of Michael Keaton the casting, in the role of Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture (seen in Spider-Man: The Return Home) and the second is the result of the spin-off of Spider-Man that is going to have one day or the other also hang in the MCU.

But, of course, JJJ will come back again, it is in any case, what the actor responds when asked the question of the return of his iconic character : “assuming that the cinema has reopened its doors and the people will be back in cinemas in the course of the next month and if we’re not going to see in our televisions at home, there is no other occurrence of JJJ in the box and from what I’ve heard, there is a plan for another appearance in the future.”

And this is without a doubt going to make Spider-Man, the third part of the name. It must be said that the post-credits scene of Spider-Man : Far From Home, where J. Jonah Jameson is revealed to the world the true identity of Spider-Man, leaving Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a position that is quite delicate, and promised an epic crusade between the spider and the editor-in-chief of the DailyBugle.net (yes, because right now, JJJ is the editor-in-chief of the Journal Bugle.net)