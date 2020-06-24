J. K. Simmons has filmed a cameo in the next Marvel movie

J. K. Simmons he said that they have already filmed another cameo in the role of J. Jonah Jameson, and he did it for a project for Marvel in the preparation. The actor revealed the news in an interview with radio station Sirius XM.

The actor loved one has played in the role of the original trilogy of Sam Raimi “Spider-Man”, and then included in the universe MCU current to appear in a cameo during the final scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home“- a time the capital, which has a link with the next film.

In a new interview, J. K Simmons says: “Well, yes, [je serai de retour sous le nom de J. Jonah Jameson] this is the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson, after a hiatus of several years. He looked very briefly for those who have had the wisdom to stay for the credits of “Away From Home”… there is no other occurrence of DDD in the box, and from what I’ve heard, however, there is another scheduled. So I hope that DDD will continue now and forever.”

Simmons is probably referring to the appearance of your character “However“or the suite “Poison“. It is expected that it will resume also a role in the new” Spider-Man “Sony and Marvel, including the filming has not yet begun. But it will be probably early next year once Tom Holland, the interpreter of the title role, has completed “Uncharted”.