J. K. Simmons may return to his role as J. Jonah Jameson for the next two films Spider-Man

When Spider-Man : Far From Home went out to the cinema, the public could discover, with joy, in the final sequence, as the actor J. K. Simmons resumed his role illustrates J. Jonah Jamesonhe had already performed in the first trilogy Sam Raimi devoted to the weaver.

The years have passed, and with a certain look of modern in this collaboration Sony Pictures and Marvel Studiosinstead of a prestigious journal, the Daily Bugle becomes a kind of parody of internet sites conspiracy such as InfoWarswith a Jameson more close to a Alex Jonesnot having cure of the information to be able to, as usual, shouting against Spider-Man.

Good news for fans of Simmonssince the actor explained during a recent interview that the contract he signed to take back this role Jameson involves several movies – the actor explains that he is not certain that he will return, depending on the desires of the studios to include a new time his character to the screen. “When we signed for the first film, the contract also included two suites. Which in my case was a contract in one direction, that is to say, that I am forced me to fold, but they are not necessarily required to use my character in the next films.“

Pending details on the next film Spider-Man with Tom Hollandand since the pandemic Covid-19 threw the agendas and desires of the whole world, it will have to wait a little before to know if Simmons will make trouble to Spider-Man on the big screen. Given the potential of the fan servicea Weaver who has seen his identity revealed to the whole world, and of the role held by Jameson in here, we say that Sony and Marvel Studios would be wrong to deprive them of the actor. Isn’t it ?

