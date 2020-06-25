J. K. Simmons reveals the future plans of Jonah Jameson in the MCU

The MCU has surprised both locals and foreigners, including J. Jonah Jameson in its franchise with the appearance of the character in the last part of Spider-Man: far from home. What is important is that the reporter’s frantic new played by JK Simmons. Now, it has been confirmed that the Oscar-winning Whiplash has already finished filming his scenes for Spider-Man 3.

The above has been confirmed by Simmons himself that, in an interview on The Jess Cagle Radio Show (via Comic Book Movie) spoke of his participation in the next adventure of the arachnids, which also includes his next participation is already ready. His words were the following:

“Yes, finally. [Estaré de vuelta como el personaje]. This, in summary. There is a future for J. Jonah. Jameson after a break of several years. He had a brief appearance for those who were wise enough to be in the credits of Far From Home. […] Another aspect JJJ is already in the can, and from what I’ve heard, it is planned to create a more. So I hope that DDD will continue forever. “

Stating that his next appearance is already ” canned “, the actor is going to be, without a doubt suggests that he has recently had the opportunity to complete their contribution for the closure of the trilogy, Tom Holland as a climber.

When the cameo role of the editor-in-chief of the Newspaper Clarín, has been revealed in the sequel Return to house, the fandom of comic book and movie based on the hero created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko quickly began to mobilize to create all kinds of theories about its inclusion. It will be a multiverse?

The role of Jameson JK Simmons in the plot of Spider-Man 3, the MCU is not yet known, but after that the optimism shown by the interpreter, big things can wait.

