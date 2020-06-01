J. K. Simmons wants to be the father of every famous Chris

In this golden age of movies super-heroes, the abundance of male actors, white muscular and with a square jaw named Chris quickly became a meme. But for the players who are not quite buff, rather fine, or Chris enough to join their ranks, JK Simmons has just set a new goal to aim for.

In an interview with PeopleTV, as reported by EW, JK Simmons has discussed the issue Apple TV + Defending Jacob, in which he played the father of Chris Evan. Leaning in the same Chris, he said that his new career goal was to play the father of every Chris of Life – which seems to be a stretch, if he had not recently shot The Tomorrow War as the father of Chris Pratt.

“My career plan is now to embody the father of every nice guy movie star with blue eyes named Chris “, he told Lola Ogunnaike of PeopleTV. “So I checked my box, Chris Evans, and I just finished a film with Chris Pratt, where I play his father, so it is the number two. So, if you start there, I look at it. Chris Pine, I am available and Chris Hemsworth, in one order or another, I want to say that we don’t have to go through alphabetical order. ”

Simmons has played in movies of super-heroes before one of the Chrises, of course, appearing under the name of J. Jonah Jameson in the trilogy of Spiderman by Sam Raimi in the early 2000s – and then taking over the role in Spider-Man: far from home MCU.

Simmons is also part of the DC universe after appearing as commissioner James Gordon in the Justice League, and also played a number of vocal roles, including The Legend Of Korra’s Tenzin and Cave Johnson in Portal 2.